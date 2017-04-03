 
April 3rd, 2017

Jobbik: Lex CEU only serves to divert attention from dismal situation in Hungary

By

A lawmaker of the radical nationalist Jobbik party said a proposed amendment to Hungary’s higher education law only serves to divert attention. Under the amendment to go before parliament on Wednesday, no foreign higher education institution will be allowed to operate and award degrees in Hungary without a relevant interstate agreement in place.

MP István Szávay, head of Jobbik’s nation-policy cabinet, said the planned legislation could endanger the operation of Hungarian universities in neighbouring Romania. He noted that the Hungarian universities in Transylvania part-financed by the Hungarian government are not operating under an inter-state agreement either.

Although the mentality of the Central European University “has always stood very far from Jobbik’s” and the party does not want to “defend George Soros”, it disagrees with “the Bolshevik-type exercise of power introduced by Fidesz”, Szávay said. With this move, the ruling party only tries to divert attention from the dismal situation of education and healthcare and from corruption, he said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • “the Bolshevik-type exercise of power introduced by Fidesz”,

    When even “Jobbik” understands the inner soul of Fidesz…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.