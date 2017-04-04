Deputy PM Semjén proposes expedited procedure for Lex CEU to be approved today

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén has submitted a proposal aimed at speeding up the procedure concerning the higher education bill now before parliament, requesting that parliament discusses and votes on the bill first thing on Tuesday instead of Wednesday as originally proposed. In a fast-tracked procedure, parliament can vote on and accept the bill on the same day with a simple majority. A faster procedure in necessitated by “government interests”, Semjén said. The bill submitted by the government stipulates that foreign universities would only be allowed to award degrees in Hungary if they also operate campuses in their countries of origin and if there is an inter-state agreement on the university’s activities in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Fidesz group leader Lajos Kósa claimed to state radio that the only foreign university in Hungary that fully complies with Hungarian legislation is McDaniel College, citing the regular 5-year review of universities by the human resources ministry’s Education Office. Such “mass breaches” of law might point to porous legislation, Kósa said. Speaking about green opposition LMP’s suggestion of a compulsory register for lobbyists and mandatory reporting of lobbying activities, Kósa called the proposal “non-viable and probably non-enforceable”.