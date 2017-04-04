Opposition parties slam gov’t for discriminative Lex CEU

Parties of the Hungarian opposition voiced sharp criticism of a bill before parliament designed to change rules on colleges and universities funded from abroad, and seen by its opponents as legislation directed against the Central European University (CEU).

The Socialist Party said Fidesz-KDNP’s bill was politically motivated and harmed the freedoms that should be afforded to academic institutions. István Hiller, the party’s deputy leader, said there was zero professional basis for the legislation, and he said the proposed law was purely directed at a single university, namely the CEU. Speaking about ongoing consultations over the future of Hungarian higher education, he said the issue did not belong to the list of problems that needed addressing, such as the relevance of degrees on the labour market, the autonomy of higher education and the salaries of lecturers and professors.

Green LMP said the higher education bill was discriminative because it was targeted at a specific institution. LMP called on parliament to scrap the motion from its agenda, LMP’s Tamás Meszerics, who has been a lecturer at CEU for 25 years, said, adding that the university had not violated any laws. He said the law bore obvious resemblance to Russian legislation which he said stigmatises organisations if they receive funding from abroad.

The Dialogue party said it would submit a proposal to scrap the discriminative government bill. Speaking on behalf of Dialogue, MP Tímea Szabó said if parliament still passed the contested motion into law, her party would file a constitutional complaint and escalate the case to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary. Szabó called on the prime minister to stop pestering universities and curbing the freedom of education, and work to protect ethnic Hungarian universities in neighbouring countries. The “lex CEU” and the law on civil society are both hysteria-mongering to divert public attention from real problems such as a collapsing health system and the disastrous state of public education in the country, she said.