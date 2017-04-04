 
April 4th, 2017

Reuters: Hungary passes law targeting Soros-founded university, U.S. ‘disappointed’

By

Hungary approved a new law on Tuesday that could force a university founded by financier George Soros out of the country despite protests against the plan in Budapest and condemnation abroad.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a critic of liberal civil organizations funded by Soros, said last week the Central European University had violated regulations in awarding diplomas, an allegation the college rejects.

The law, which the government says is designed to address the administrative shortcomings of foreign universities, marks the latest clampdown on independent institutions that has seen Orban allies increase their influence over the judiciary, the media and the central bank.

Source: Hungary passes law targeting Soros-founded university, U.S. ‘disappointed’

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • d’oh

    Well, apart from being physically located in the arsehole of the world that is Hungary, it doesn’t seem like CEU has anything really to do with the place. They could easily relocate to some less rubbish part of the world which is probably best for everyone involved.

  • CG Walkman

    What kind of arseholes leave 1400 students in the lurch, and screw several hundred faculty and staff out of jobs out of spite and jealousy?
    Oh yeah, the same kind of arseholes who would twist arms and make people sign away billions of their own private pension savings.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.