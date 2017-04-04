 
April 4th, 2017

UN food organization’s regional conference starts in Budapest

By

Food safety is a global issue of primary importance, and internationally comparable, reliable data is the basis of adequate policies, farm ministry official István Madarász told the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) regional conference in Budapest. At the conference, experts from twenty European and central Asian countries will discuss the new census for agriculture. The regional conference will focus on modern data collection methods and on defining the new opportunities and challenges FAO faces, Madarász said.

