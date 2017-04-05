CEU requests constitutional review of law amendment aimed against them

Budapest’s Central European University (CEU) will appeal to President János Áder for a constitutional review of higher education amendments passed into law on Tuesday, CEU head Michael Ignatieff said. Speaking online from Washington, DC, at a press conference by the university, Ignatieff voiced disappointment over the new law, which had been forced through” parliament hastily and without any debate. Ignatieff confirmed CEU’s earlier position that the university would go on with its courses under any condition and added that continuing in Budapest, home to the university, was a top priority.

In related news, The United States will continue to advocate for the Central European University’s (CEU) independence and unhindered operation in Hungary, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Kostelancik said in a statement. The US is disappointed by the accelerated passage of legislation targeting CEU, the statement said. The legislation was approved despite the serious concerns raised by the US, by hundreds of local and international organizations and institutions, and by thousands of Hungarians who value academic freedom and the many important contributions by the CEU to Hungary, it added. The Central European University is a successful and prestigious American-Hungarian institution and has been an important component of the U.S.-Hungarian relationship for 26 years, it said.