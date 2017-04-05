 
April 5th, 2017

March of the Living for Holocaust victims to be held on April 16 in Budapest

By

The March of the Living, an annual march commemorating victims of the Holocaust, will be held in Budapest on April 16, when Hungarian victims are remembered, the organisers said. Events starting at 2.30pm include a gathering at the “Shoes on the riverbank” memorial honouring the memory of Holocaust victims killed on the banks of the Danube, and a march to Clark Ádám Square at the Buda end of the Chain Bridge, the March of the Living board’s chairman Gábor Gordon said.

Authors György Konrád and Gábor Szántó T, film director Miklós Szinetár and director of the international March of the Living organisation, Aharon Tamir, will be among the speakers. At the end of the programme, amateur long-distance runner Péter Hajdu will start an 8-day run to Auschwitz to participate at the March of the Living there.

