Opposition parties speak out against Lex CEU while protesters form human chain around building

Opposition parties spoke out against the amendments to the higher education law passed by parliament on Tuesday, and voiced support for Budapest’s Central European University, which they have said was undoubtedly the target of the amendments The Socialist Party voiced full support for the CEU and called on President János Áder not to sign the amendments. Bertalan Tóth, the party’s parliamentary group leader, said the new legislation was equal to a base and petty-minded assault aimed at curbing the freedom of education through executing the university. Should the Socialist Party win next year’s elections, he said, it would repeal the amendments, he added.

The green LMP said they would appeal to the Constitutional Court against the new ex CEU”. In a statement, co-leaders Bernadett Szél and Ákos Hadházy wrote that the law was unacceptable and harmful as well as anti-constitutional. The Együtt party said it would file a similar appeal with the president. The Democratic Coalition (DK) said it would submit a referendum initiative to prevent CEU from closure. DK deputy leader Ágnes Vadai said that parliament’s passing the amendments was a clear and unmistakeable attack against education, academic life and the future of Hungary’s youth. She also called on other parties and civil groups to support DK’s referendum.

Yesterday afternoon as Parliament passed Lex CEU, a crowd gathered at Budapest’s Central European University to form a symbolic human chain in protest against the amendments aimed at the university’s closure. Many participants wore “I stand with CEU” buttons, while speakers demanded that President János Áder should reject signing the contested legislation. The protesters held hands and stood around the block including the CEU campus. Later the moved to the Parliament building at Kossuth tér, and tried to plant the European Union’s flag on the Hungarian National Assembly’s building, but the police cordon did not allow them through.