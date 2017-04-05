 
April 5th, 2017

The Times: Take in migrants or leave, EU tells Hungary and Poland

Germany, France and up to 21 other countries will give an ultimatum to Hungary and Poland this year demanding that they accept their quota of migrants or get out of the EU.

Hungary has led a rebellion against the quotas with a challenge in the EU courts and by pushing for a “cultural counter-revolution” against the centralisation of powers in Brussels.

Poland has ignored the European Commission’s criticism and tried last month to veto Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, from being reappointed president of the European Council.

