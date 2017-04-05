Watchdog report: ‘Breakdown of democracy’ in Poland, Hungary – The Republic

The pro-democracy group Freedom House says that a “spectacular breakdown of democracy” is taking place in Poland and Hungary, two countries that stood as models of democratic change after the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.

Hungary now has the lowest democracy score in Central Europe, and Poland’s score is falling, the watchdog organization said in a report. It cited attacks by populist leaders in both countries on constitutional courts and the system of checks and balances, as well as the transformation of public media into “propaganda arms.”

“The spectacular breakdown of democracy in these countries should serve as a warning about the fragility of the institutions that are necessary for liberal democracy, especially in settings where political norms have shallow roots and where populists are able to tap into broad social disaffection,” the report said.