 
April 6th, 2017

Budapest Council votes to support building mobile levee at Danube embankment

Budapest local council representatives voted in support of plans to build a mobile flood levee on the Római embankment of the Danube in northern Budapest. The general assembly meeting approved the plan with 19 votes in support, 2 against and 4 abstentions. In line with the proposal submitted by deputy mayors Gábor Bagdy and Balázs Szeneczey based on expert opinions, the levee to protect the area around the Csillaghegy inlet from floods will be built on the Danube embankment along the Barát stream and the Aranyhegy stream.

By approving the proposal, the general assembly “expressed its dedication to maintain the current recreational and sport functions” of the Danube embankment and decided that “the basic function and character of the area must not change after the building of the levee”. Opposition parties and civil groups earlier on Wednesday called on Budapest local council representatives to vote against current plans to build a mobile flood levee on the Római embankment in northern Budapest, which environmentalists say would harm the local ecology.

