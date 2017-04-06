Euractiv: MEPs demand action against Hungary after law targets Soros

A group representing a majority of European Union lawmakers said on Wednesday (5 April) that they want the Parliament to start disciplinary proceedings against Hungary after a crackdown on foreign universities by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Hungary’s parliament approved a law on Tuesday (4 April) that could force out a university founded by financier George Soros – the Central European University (CEU) – despite international condemnation and protests by thousands of Hungarians.

Also on Wednesday, Orbán’s Fidesz party said it would present a bill to parliament this week that requires NGOs with a yearly foreign income of 7.2 million forints ($25,000) to register with the government. “Support from unknown foreign sources could allow foreign interest groups to pursue their own interests via the influence of these (NGOs) in Hungary … which threatens the country’s political and economic interests,” the bill says.

NGOs, many of whom receive grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundation, often advocate on behalf of refugees, clash with Orbán and other Eastern European leaders who contend that migration is an existential threat.