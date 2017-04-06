European Court advocate general: Hungary’s gambling rules violate EU tenet

An advocate general of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has said that Hungarian legislation on the licencing of online betting companies based in other European Union member states could violate the EU tenet of freedom to provide services. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar issued the opinion at the request of the Budapest Administrative and Labour Court in a case brought by online gaming company Unibet, based in Malta, contesting decisions by Hungarian authorities to block its local sites for unlicensed activity.

Unibet argued that Hungarian rules on licencing are so exclusionary that they violate the principle of freedom to provide services enshrined in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Szpunar argued that economic players established in another member state may not be penalised for violating rules in another that impede the acquisition of an operating licence by being either discriminatory or lacking the requirements of proportionality or transparency.