Gov’t spox claims Germany is “taken in by Soros lies” regarding Lex CEU

The Hungarian government regrets that “lies” by Hungarian-born US financier George Soros “can even deceive” the German government, its spokesman said. Zoltán Kovács reacted to concerns expressed on Wednesday by the German government’s deputy spokesman over Hungary’s recently amended higher education law. Kovács said that the German government had not consulted its Hungarian counterpart or the Hungarian embassy in Berlin before voicing its concerns, while Hungary is “ready to answer questions”. Kovács claimed that the amendment, which was passed on Tuesday and which its “opponents see as aimed against Budapest’s Central European University”, was actually designed to eliminate irregularities and “remove unjustified advantages to a higher education facility in Hungary to the detriment of all others.”

The amended law has no stipulations that are impossible to meet, Kovács insisted. He also suggested that under Germany’s education rules a “Soros university” may not be granted a licence. The higher education amendments will require foreign colleges and universities in Hungary to operate under an intergovernmental agreement and to have a campus in the country in which they are based.