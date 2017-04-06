The Economist: Orban v intellectuals

Mr Orban may also have misjudged America’s mood. Although Donald Trump has sometimes embraced illiberal nationalism, the arbitrary closure of an American-accredited university will not be welcomed in Washington. David Kostelancik, the top-ranking American diplomat in Budapest, said his government was “disappointed” by the legislation. Some compromise may yet be found, says another Western diplomat: “There is not unanimity in the Hungarian government that this is a great idea.”