 
April 6th, 2017

The Economist: Orban v intellectuals

By

Mr Orban may also have misjudged America’s mood. Although Donald Trump has sometimes embraced illiberal nationalism, the arbitrary closure of an American-accredited university will not be welcomed in Washington. David Kostelancik, the top-ranking American diplomat in Budapest, said his government was “disappointed” by the legislation. Some compromise may yet be found, says another Western diplomat: “There is not unanimity in the Hungarian government that this is a great idea.”

Source: Orban v intellectuals: Hungary passes a law to shut down a bothersome university | The Economist

