Budapest transport company makes wage hike offer to unions to prevent strike

Trade unions of Budapest’s transport company BKV, which recently threatened an extensive strike unless their wage demands are met, have been given an “irresistible” offer, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlós said. Concerning details of the offer, he said that the wage hike would be above this year’s increase in the public sector. He added that the hike could be covered from city coffers.

In response, the strike call has been suspended for the duration of the talks, Attila Gulyás, leader of one of the unions involved, said. He added that the offer, which the unions expect to receive in writing until Wednesday, was about a 10+5% wage raise. The unions originally requested a wage raise of 30+5% over a period of 3 years, with a 5% optional raise to benefit those with the lowest wages, Gulyas noted. The unions encourage the workers to accept the offer, he added.

The two unions, representing 80% of BKV’s employees, on March 31 announced a multi-day strike for the second half of April, affecting all branches of public transport. The unions called the strike after collective bargaining talks with BKV had failed to yield any progress.