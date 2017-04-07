Council for sustainable development discusses gene bank plan

The country’s National Council for Sustainable Development (NFFT) discussed a plan to set up a network of gene banks to preserve the genes of Hungarian animal and plant species. Genetic resources form part of Hungary’s national heritage and identity, and their collection, preservation and application is a strategic issue from the point of view of ensuring national food supplies and food safety, Zsolt V Németh, state secretary at the farm ministry, said. The council will submit to the government a strategic programme on setting up a state network of gene banks by 2022. According to preliminary estimates, related investments would cost some 1 billion forints (EUR 3.21 million).