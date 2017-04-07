 
April 7th, 2017

Council for sustainable development discusses gene bank plan

By

The country’s National Council for Sustainable Development (NFFT) discussed a plan to set up a network of gene banks to preserve the genes of Hungarian animal and plant species. Genetic resources form part of Hungary’s national heritage and identity, and their collection, preservation and application is a strategic issue from the point of view of ensuring national food supplies and food safety, Zsolt V Németh, state secretary at the farm ministry, said. The council will submit to the government a strategic programme on setting up a state network of gene banks by 2022. According to preliminary estimates, related investments would cost some 1 billion forints (EUR 3.21 million).

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • It would of course be wrong to cooperate with the other nations in the Carpathian Basin, then animals and plants are so nationalistic…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.