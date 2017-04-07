DK urges EU-commissioner Navracsics to order probe of Lex CEU

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party has called on Tibor Navracsics, European commissioner for education, youth and sport, to order an investigation into the Hungarian government’s recent “anti-Central European University” law. On Tuesday, parliament passed a set of amendments to Hungary’s higher education law tightening regulations on foreign universities in the country. The Central European University (CEU), which is accredited in the United States but has its campus in Budapest, has said the changes to the law would make its continued operation in Budapest impossible.

So far, Navracsics has only voiced reserved support for the university, but has not even lifted a finger for it, DK spokesman Zsolt Gréczy said. It is time for Navracsics to start acting as a European Union commissioner instead of a partisan soldier for Fidesz. Gréczy said Fidesz had now found itself at odds with practically everyone over the law. He cited a fresh article in Brussels news portal Politico quoting a letter by European People’s Party MEP Frank Engel of Luxembourg asking Fidesz to leave the EPP and Hungary the EU. Asked what an EU probe of the new law could accomplish, Gréczy expressed hope that the combined pressure that would be put on the Hungarian government at home and from abroad would eventually force it to withdraw the amendments.