 
April 7th, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Gorka Backed Anti-Semitic Militia – Forward.com

In 2007, Sebastian Gorka, President Trump’s chief counter-terrorism adviser, publicly supported a violent racist and anti-Semitic paramilitary militia that was later banned as a threat to minorities by multiple court rulings.

In a video obtained by the Forward of an August 2007 television appearance by Gorka, the future White House senior aide explicitly affirms his party’s and his support for the black-vested Hungarian Guard (Magyar Gárda) — a group later condemned by the European Court of Human Rights for attempting to promote an “essentially racist” legal order.

  • Illiberal Revolution

    A real Tiszta Magyar in the White House!

    • wolfi

      Not for long …

      • Illiberal Revolution

        Are you frustrated because illiberalism is in the White House ?

        • National Hiphop

          No worries Pöri, Sebi will soon catch Steve Bannon on his way out…

    • Hungarian

      Szarhazi Magyar is more like it.

