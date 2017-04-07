Jobbik: gov’t is backing out of planned advertising tax

In wake of the scandal around recently passed rules impacting Budapest’s Central European University, the government has retired and parliament has taken off its agenda a proposal aimed at introducing an advertisement tax, radical nationalist Jobbik group leader János Volner said. The proposed tax would have destroyed all media not benefitting from state publicity, Volner said.

He stated that the proposal was aimed at forcing private owners to get rid of their media outlets, Which was equal to an attack against press freedom. Volner noted that the advertisement had been levied in Hungary once before, in 2014, but parliament was obliged to scrap the law under a decision by the European Commission. He added that the measure had seriously impacted commercial TV channel RTL Klub, the only major commercial TV the government has not been able to acquire yet.