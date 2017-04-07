 
April 7th, 2017

Lázár claims gov’t “has no aim to curb” education freedoms with Lex CEU

By

The amended higher education law “does not restrict freedoms in education and research or the autonomy of universities”, government office chief János Lázár insisted. The government “aims to create equal opportunities in education and clear rules on competition, and to eliminate drawbacks for Hungarian universities”, Lázár told a weekly news briefing. The government is “ready to respond to Brussels, Washington and Berlin”, he said. Financier “George Soros and his network” has put those capitals under “serious pressure”, Lázár claimed, adding that “Hungary is being lobbied against- We will protect the country from those groupings.” Other states use their sovereign right to regulate the founding and operation of foreign universities, he said, adding that the issue in Hungary “was surrounded by political hysteria”.

Universities “should guarantee a level playing field” and all foreign universities operating in Hungary should “pursue higher education activities recognised in their country of origin, too”. Additionally, they should operate based on an international agreement signed between Hungary and the country of origin, he said. The CEU, he insisted, “would be able to meet these conditions”, adding that the regulations are “not discriminatory but are about transparency”.

