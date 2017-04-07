LMP proposes to hold referendums before major state investment projects

The green LMP party has proposed that the opinion of voters should be sought in a referendum before the approval of any major state investment project. Bernadett Szél and Ákos Hadházy, co-leaders of the party, referred to the project to expand the Paks nuclear power plant as an example. LMP will submit to parliament a draft proposal on making relevant changes to the constitution, they told a press conference.

Under the proposed changes, holding a referendum would be mandatory in the cases of partly or fully state-financed projects worth over 5% of GDP. Answering a question, Szél said that the proposed changes would not contradict current stipulations that referendums cannot be held on issues affecting central budget. She stated the proposed new rule would have a stronger mandate.