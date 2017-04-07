Politico: Center-right’s angry at Orbán, but won’t kick him out

The European People’s Party faced mounting pressure Thursday to expel Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party in the wake of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s controversial education law targeting the Central European University.

But even though the EPP has had a long history of problems with Orbán, EPP chiefs aren’t willing to sanction a leader they have tried to keep as an ally for years.

A group official said a meeting of national EPP delegations in the European Parliament on Wednesday evening was “tense,” with some of those present, including Swedish MEP Gunnar Hökmark, telling Hungarian colleagues the group can’t keep defending Orbán.