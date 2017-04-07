 
April 7th, 2017

Politico: Center-right’s angry at Orbán, but won’t kick him out

The European People’s Party faced mounting pressure Thursday to expel Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party in the wake of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s controversial education law targeting the Central European University.

But even though the EPP has had a long history of problems with Orbán, EPP chiefs aren’t willing to sanction a leader they have tried to keep as an ally for years.

A group official said a meeting of national EPP delegations in the European Parliament on Wednesday evening was “tense,” with some of those present, including Swedish MEP Gunnar Hökmark, telling Hungarian colleagues the group can’t keep defending Orbán.

Source: Center-right’s angry at Orbán, but won’t kick him out

  • some of those present, including Swedish MEP Gunnar Hökmark, telling Hungarian colleagues the group can’t keep defending Orbán

    Gunnar Hökmark previously was one of the 10 or so Vice-Presidents of the EPP-Group in the European Parliament.
    He still is the Head of the Swedish EPP Group.
    It would be a nice start if Hökmark replaced JÓZSEF SZÁJER as one of these Vice-Presidents of the EPP-Group in the European Parliament.

  • ViktorZorroban

    If Orban wants to be the next Great Hungarian Leader after Horthy, he better gets out of the EU as I’m afraid that even the EPP would put their foot down before the Fideszniks reach the “Final Solution”.

    • National Hiphop

      Yes, then he will be remembered by as many as the Patsy of Putin, just as Horthy is widely regarded as one of the patsies of Hitler.

