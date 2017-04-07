Politico: Hungary’s anti-Soros education law sparks schism in European Parliament

The debate over Hungary’s crackdown on the Central European University (CEU), founded by billionaire American-Hungarian financier George Soros, has spilled into a civil war in European Parliament.

Responding to criticism of a law that targets the university passed by the Hungarian government Tuesday, which opponents have described as an attack on academic independence, the Hungarian delegation of the European People’s Party (EPP) group in European Parliament compared the actions of the CEU to George Orwell’s dystopian Animal Farm.(…)

The email prompted an angry reaction, with a Luxembourgish MEP calling for the Hungarian delegation to leave the EPP and for Hungary to leave the EU entirely.