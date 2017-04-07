 
April 7th, 2017

Politico: Hungary’s anti-Soros education law sparks schism in European Parliament

By

The debate over Hungary’s crackdown on the Central European University (CEU), founded by billionaire American-Hungarian financier George Soros, has spilled into a civil war in European Parliament.

Responding to criticism of a law that targets the university passed by the Hungarian government Tuesday, which opponents have described as an attack on academic independence, the Hungarian delegation of the European People’s Party (EPP) group in European Parliament compared the actions of the CEU to George Orwell’s dystopian Animal Farm.(…)

The email prompted an angry reaction, with a Luxembourgish MEP calling for the Hungarian delegation to leave the EPP and for Hungary to leave the EU entirely.

Source: Hungary’s anti-Soros education law sparks schism in European Parliament

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.