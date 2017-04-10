 
April 10th, 2017

Euractiv: Major protest in Hungary over Soros university law

By

Hungary saw the biggest anti-government protest in three years on Sunday (9 April), as tens of thousands demonstrated against new higher education legislation seen as targeting the respected Central European University.

The marchers included students and staff of the university, many wearing the blue of the CEU and some waving Hungarian, EU as well as US flags as they marched from the historic Buda castle to the parliament building in Budapest.

Organisers said up to 80,000 people took part in the protest, while an AFP photographer put the number at 60,000.

Source: Major protest in Hungary over Soros university law

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Bowen

    I was there!
    I’m really glad that something has finally woken Hungarians up, to start demonstrating again.

    • op

      According to MTVA, you don’t exist (o:

      • Bowen

        Of course I was there. Soros paid my flights, and everything.

        • ViktorZorroban

          You just confirmed what MTVA knew all along: Soros paid flight tickets for 80,000 Hungary-hating foreigners to overthrow the Glorious Fidesz leadership.

          • National Hiphop

            It’s all wrong. All I took was a helicopter ride from my suburbia residence, but as Mr. Harrach had informed us, that is a perfectly regular middle-class activity these days.

  • op

    Fake news. I was watching MTVA all evening, and they didn’t report this with a single word. MTVA is public service and financed by the people, so they would know and report from such a substantial event.

  • Wonder when the new fast-tracked ‘Border Hunters’ will be relocated from the external borders to more internal duty. ‘Protest Hunting’ is also a joyful task…

  • Illiberal Revolution

    Most of them were foreigners, especially English and Germans, and bussed in from neighbouring countries.

    • Polle

      Those foreigners spoke very good Hungarian.

    • Bowen

      Don’t be ridiculous, you moronic buffoon.

      You don’t BUS people in from England and Germany. You fly them in airplanes, first-class. Next time there’s a demonstration, you should personally go to Liszt Ference Airport to stop them!

      • Illiberal Revolution

        Bussed in were from neighbouring countries, but you are right, many also were flied in with planes.

        • Polle

          80.000 people need a lot of planes and they will consume a lot while they are here, so maybe it will help the Hungarian economy.. So if you were right, you should be thankfull for the boost to the tourism.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.