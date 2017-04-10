Euractiv: Major protest in Hungary over Soros university law

Hungary saw the biggest anti-government protest in three years on Sunday (9 April), as tens of thousands demonstrated against new higher education legislation seen as targeting the respected Central European University.

The marchers included students and staff of the university, many wearing the blue of the CEU and some waving Hungarian, EU as well as US flags as they marched from the historic Buda castle to the parliament building in Budapest.

Organisers said up to 80,000 people took part in the protest, while an AFP photographer put the number at 60,000.