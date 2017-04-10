Gov’t commissioner: Budapest will build facilities and bid to hold Oympics in future

All sports investment projects originally planned for the 2024 Olympics will be completed and Budapest will again bid to host the Games in the future, the government commissioner in charge of the bid told professional portal www.insidethegames.biz. “Budapest will definitely come back to bid for the Olympic Games,” Fürjes said, adding that “it’s a 120-year dream.” This includes the main Olympic Stadium along the banks of the River Danube, which could be the venue for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships which Budapest wants to host in 2023. Fürjes has already held talks about this with IAAF President Sebastian Coe at a SportAccord conference in Aarhus, insidethegames said.