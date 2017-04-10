Opposition parties protest Russian-style bill on NGOs

Opposition parties on Saturday protested a bill submitted to parliament by MPs of governing Fidesz that would require civil organisations to “disclose foreign funding”. The government has pulled a new card from the pack of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the submission of the bill, Gergely Arató, a politician of the Democratic Coalition (DK) said at a press conference on Saturday. The proposed legislation would stigmatise civil organisations, damaging their credibility and making them out to be foreign spies, he said. This was last a common practice under the dictatorship in the 1950s, he added.

Green party LMP called on the government to withdraw the bill at a press conference on Saturday. Party co-leader Bernadett Szél said the bill is a provocation and totally absurd. “The government must withdraw this shameful bill which is good for nothing,” she added. LMP’s other co-head Ákos Hadházy said MPs of governing Fidesz who submitted the bill had said it aimed to create transparency among supporters of civil organisations, but this is not the case. The bill draws attention away from genuine problems and stigmatises organisations that the government does not like, he added.

The bill would require organisations that receive more than 7.2 million forints (EUR 23,000) in foreign support to declare that support.