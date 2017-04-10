 
April 10th, 2017

Opposition parties protest Russian-style bill on NGOs

By

Opposition parties on Saturday protested a bill submitted to parliament by MPs of governing Fidesz that would require civil organisations to “disclose foreign funding”. The government has pulled a new card from the pack of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the submission of the bill, Gergely Arató, a politician of the Democratic Coalition (DK) said at a press conference on Saturday. The proposed legislation would stigmatise civil organisations, damaging their credibility and making them out to be foreign spies, he said. This was last a common practice under the dictatorship in the 1950s, he added.

Green party LMP called on the government to withdraw the bill at a press conference on Saturday. Party co-leader Bernadett Szél said the bill is a provocation and totally absurd. “The government must withdraw this shameful bill which is good for nothing,” she added. LMP’s other co-head Ákos Hadházy said MPs of governing Fidesz who submitted the bill had said it aimed to create transparency among supporters of civil organisations, but this is not the case. The bill draws attention away from genuine problems and stigmatises organisations that the government does not like, he added.

The bill would require organisations that receive more than 7.2 million forints (EUR 23,000) in foreign support to declare that support.

  • ViktorZorroban

    TEK confirms that not 80.000 people protested yesterday against our Glorious Leader, but just 800. These foreign riot makers are part of an ongoing international conspiracy against Hungary led by George Soros, who paid for their flights in business class.
    So it’s very urgent that Fidesz blacklists Soros funded NGOs to stop the lies about government’s incompetence, fraud and corruption. The only way to do so is to create an autocratic Putaneque state and build more prisons to lock up these Hungary-hating hooligans.

    • wolfi

      More places in prisons will surely be needed once when all the corrupt members of the “political elite” will have their trials – but wait, when will that happen?

      Poor Hungary…

  • FUCeausescu

    “The proposed legislation would stigmatise civil organisations, damaging their credibility and making them out to be foreign spies, he said.”

    NGO credibility is being greatly compromised by stories such as the alleged collusion of NGO’s with human traffickers.

    http://www.dw.com/en/ngos-deny-italian-lawyers-accusation-of-aiding-traffickers/a-38154061

    NGO’s were also linked to the Ukraine coup, which destroyed that country and a host of other miserable activities. NGO’s are definitely becoming a dirty word, and they are destroying their own credibility when they do such things.

    • Bowen

      Thank God you kept your idiotic drivel to only three paragraphs this time.

      • wolfi

        Of course the article by Deutsche Welle says the opposite of what our resident FUC*head implies.

        Ukraine coup is another favourite of the Putin propaganda outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik News – fake news at its best.

    • “NGO’s are definitely becoming a dirty word, and they are destroying their own credibility when they do such things”

      So, you are saying that this law is both ineffective and not needed?
      Or are you voicing support for this anti-anti-Govt-NGOs-law, by claiming it is not really needed?

      How will the pro-Govt/Fidesz-NGOs be hurt by this law?
      Will you support a similar law in your birth-country Romania, which will of course make it obvious for every Romanian which NGOs are supported with Hungarian money…just to be transparent, right?

