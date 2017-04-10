Delaying his decision until the last possible moment, President János Áder signed the controversial higher education bill, better known as Lex CEU, into law late Monday.
Áder’s decision to sign the law, which could effectively close the doors of Central European University (CEU) after 26 years in Budapest, was accompanied by a written explanation, something traditionally reserved for bills which the president sends back to Parliament or to the Constitutional Court.
Source: President Áder signs higher education law – The Budapest Beacon