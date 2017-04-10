Quotable: CEU professor, former adviser to Orbán on why rash attack on university was made

“I have known Viktor Orbán for a long time, and he was always prone to rash and spontaneous decision making. I think this decision came about because of the lack of feedback – as no-one had the chance for fifteen minutes of sensible conversation with him on the idea.”
László Csaba, conservative economist and the prime minister’s former adviser on how he thinks Orbán conceived the idea of tailor-made legislation against the Central European University founded by George Soros. [http://inforadio.hu]