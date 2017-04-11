Foreign minister: gov’t “ready to discuss” Lex CEU and bill on NGOs with US

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó welcomed a decision by the US State Department to send a delegation to Budapest to inquire about the recently amended higher education law and a bill on civil groups to ensure their financial transparency. In the event of a visit by the US delegation, the government “will receive them and brief them all about it”, he said. Concerning the draft law on civil groups, Szijjártó insisted the planned requirement of registration for organisations receiving foreign support “would not cause difficulties in their operation”.

On April 3, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the governments of Hungary and the US will discuss the issue of Budapest’s Central European University, in connection with new regulations on universities financed from foreign sources. Referring to the future of the CEU, which critics of the new legislation see as jeopardised, the prime minister said: “We will ask the Americans what they want”. Under the new law, foreign universities can only continue in Hungary if their operations are governed by an interstate agreement.