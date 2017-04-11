Hungary and Iran sign declaration of intent to cooperate on nuclear energy

Hungary and Iran signed a declaration of intent on cooperating on nuclear energy, primarily in the area of security, during a visit to Tehran by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén. The agreement is “in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and European Union norms”, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press officer insisted. Hungary is prepared to start talks with Iran on an investment protection agreement, on the basis of a European Commission resolution, he added. The Hungarian-Iranian Joint Economic Committee held its inaugural meeting in Budapest in February of this year.