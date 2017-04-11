 
April 11th, 2017

Liberal Party proposes declaration by Parliament to ensure lasting EU membership

By

The Liberal Party has proposed that parliament should adopt a statement to ensure that Hungary stays a member of the European Union. At a press conference, Liberal leader Gábor Fodor argued that the government is taking the country further and further away from the EU. He noted the recent amendment was designed as an attack against the Central European University, adding that the government seemed to have opted to promote “Putin’s interests” rather than those of Europe. Concerning a draft on civil organisations now before parliament, Fodor stated that the proposed legislation could be used to harass and stigmatise civil groups.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.