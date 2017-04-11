Liberal Party proposes declaration by Parliament to ensure lasting EU membership

The Liberal Party has proposed that parliament should adopt a statement to ensure that Hungary stays a member of the European Union. At a press conference, Liberal leader Gábor Fodor argued that the government is taking the country further and further away from the EU. He noted the recent amendment was designed as an attack against the Central European University, adding that the government seemed to have opted to promote “Putin’s interests” rather than those of Europe. Concerning a draft on civil organisations now before parliament, Fodor stated that the proposed legislation could be used to harass and stigmatise civil groups.