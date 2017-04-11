 
April 11th, 2017

Orbán to appoint minister to oversee expansion of Paks atomic plant

A minister without portfolio will be appointed in the next few days to oversee and manage the upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant at Paks, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced in Parliament. Orbán made his announcement in response to a remark by Bernadett Szél, co-leader of green LMP, who had called into question the government’s rejection of a referendum concerning the Paks upgrade.

Szél stated that the government had no authorisation to embark on such a project. Orbán claimed the governing parties’ “cards are on the table”, arguing that his administration had signed the framework agreement for the project before the last elections in 2014, “so that nobody can say that they are unfamiliar with the energy policy” of the government before re-electing it. Orbán insisted that his Fidesz party supports both nuclear and renewable energies but it appears the former would be the cheapest “for a good while”.

