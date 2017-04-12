Direkt36: Internal document shows that EU criticized public venture capital projects ran by influential Hungarian businessmen

The EU auditors objected, for example, that the fund of Zsolt Hernádi, head of the Hungarian oil company MOL, provided EU money for a company managing websites used for finding sex partners. Several problems were also identified at an other fund, which was then co-owned by András Tombor, former advisor of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. A criminal proceeding is currently ongoing regarding the operation of this fund, Hungarian authorities said.
Source: Internal document shows that EU criticized public venture capital projects ran by influential Hungarian businessmen