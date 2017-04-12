 
April 12th, 2017

Education state secretary: CEU “not endangered” even if fails to comply with new law

Hungary and the European Commission have “moved closer in their views” on Hungary’s amended law on higher education, state secretary for education László Palkovics said after discussing the law with EC Vice President Frans Timmermans in Brussels on Tuesday. Speaking to MTI after the talks, Palkovics said he had told Timmermans that “contrary to press reports”, the “amendments do not affect the autonomy or operations of universities in Hungary”. Palkovics said Timmermans had understood the Hungarian government’s reasoning behind the amendments, which tighten regulations on foreign universities operating in the country.

The state secretary said he had stressed that the government had “no intention of closing down any universities”. This includes the university registered and accredited in Hungary under the name “Közép-Európai Egyetem” and the Central European University (CEU), which he noted is registered and accredited in the US while operating in Hungary. Palkovics also told the vice president that the operations of neither the CEU nor the university registered in Hungary “would be endangered even if the former were unable to find a way to comply with the amended law”. Should this turn out to be the case, the CEU “would still be able to continue its operations in Hungary”, albeit in some other form, Palkovics insisted, adding that the university’s business model could also potentially remain intact.

  • wolfi

    Maybe it really would be best for the CEU to leave for Vienna – and take all the good people too!

    Hungarian universities are of no importance any more, none among the world’s leading 500.

    Anyway to raise pigs for O you don’t need any education – and the children of the Fidesz mafiosi go to expensive private universities in Switzerland or Britain – Ader and O’s daughters are good examples. Tuition of 2000 € a month and more is of course no problem for these “aristocrats” …
    Welcome to the 19th Century in Hungary – if you have nothing, then you are nothing!

  • Palkovics said Timmermans had understood the Hungarian government’s reasoning behind the amendments, which tighten regulations on foreign universities operating in the country.

    Hhmm, maybe not…
    https://twitter.com/TimmermansEU/status/852105838185590786

