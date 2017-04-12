 
April 12th, 2017

LMP: Orbán personally responsible for Paks expansion

By

The green LMP party puts the blame on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the planned upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, a board member said. No matter whom Orbán appoints to minister in charge of the project, he is personally responsible for the project, the agreement concluded with Russia on the sly and the government’s failure to consult the public about the plan, Péter Ungár told a press conference. Orbán announced on Monday that a minister without portfolio would be appointed to oversee and manage the upgrade. In response, Ungár said that instead of making this senseless move, the government should rather call a referendum on the issue.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.