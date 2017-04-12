The green LMP party puts the blame on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the planned upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, a board member said. No matter whom Orbán appoints to minister in charge of the project, he is personally responsible for the project, the agreement concluded with Russia on the sly and the government’s failure to consult the public about the plan, Péter Ungár told a press conference. Orbán announced on Monday that a minister without portfolio would be appointed to oversee and manage the upgrade. In response, Ungár said that instead of making this senseless move, the government should rather call a referendum on the issue.
LMP: Orbán personally responsible for Paks expansion
