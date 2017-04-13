Index.hu: CEU embodies everything Orbán is against

The real question here is why Viktor Orbán decided to attack the university right now. We sat down to talk about this with sociologist István Hegedűs, Orbán’s former man-at-arms.

“The fight against real or imagined adversaries always played a very important role in Viktor Orbán’s mind. Similarly, a negative identity also plays a significant role in Fidesz’s own self-image. Orbán keeps track of who his enemies are, who has done him harm, and who he hates, just as he keeps track of those who – in his mind – have tried to destroy him. This group changes and expands, but Orbán will always treat the leftist European elite, the liberal intellectuals, and media as his own enemies. This worldview has been with him since 1993, which is when he believes everyone turned against him.”