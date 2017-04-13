 
April 13th, 2017

Jobbik supports opposition appeal to top court on Lex CEU

The lawmakers of Jobbik will all sign a submission to the Constitutional Court over the recently amended law on higher education, a party lawmaker said. István Szávay said that Jobbik wants to allow the top court the opportunity to give an opinion on the law. He declined, however, to indicate which opposition party’s initiative Jobbik would join. “There is a dictatorship being built in Hungary in which process Fidesz now attempts to eliminate a higher education institution,” he said, making reference to Budapest’s Central European University, impacted by a recent higher education law amendment.

