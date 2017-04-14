 
April 14th, 2017

Over 10,000 Hungarians studying abroad

More than 10,000 young Hungarians pursue their studies abroad, mostly at universities in western Europe and the United States, daily Magyar Nemzet said, citing a survey. Austria and Germany are the two most popular countries with about 2,000 Hungarian students each, the survey conducted by the Engame Academy student centre said.

The third most popular destination is the United Kingdom, followed by Denmark and the United States. More than 40% of students choose a western university to obtain a marketable degree and more than 30% said they were dissatisfied with the level of education in Hungary. Almost 40% of those Hungarians finance their studies with a student loan, 33% with family support and about 30% from a grant, the paper said.

