Márton Gulyás, Gergő Varga sentenced to public work for throwing paint at presidential palace – The Budapest Beacon

“I agree with the prosecutors that it is already a bad situation when citizens are forced to, say, throw bottles of paint as a way of expressing their political opinion. . . . But will convicting me along with Gergő Varga resolve the current situation or create a more democratic, dialogue-based order? Or will that require that prosecutors finally do their job and go after the real crimes which today limit the ability of much of the citizenry to exercise their basic rights?”