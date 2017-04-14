Socialist Party submits bill to scrap Lex CEU

The Socialist Party submitted a bill initiating the scrapping of the government’s contested higher education law amendment, the party said. The government’s policy targeting the Central European University established by US financier George Soros has fuelled unprecedented dissatisfaction in the country, with more and more people demanding that the law should be withdrawn and the government should resign, the party said in a statement.

The Socialist motion aims to reinstate the autonomy of universities and ensure the freedom of education, it said. Hungarians are more vocal in their message to prime minister Orbán that they want to live in a European democracy rather than a Putinian state, the Socialists said. The legislation governing the operations of foreign universities in Hungary was passed by parliament last week and dutifully signed by the president this week.