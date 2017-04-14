 
April 14th, 2017

Socialist Party submits bill to scrap Lex CEU

By

The Socialist Party submitted a bill initiating the scrapping of the government’s contested higher education law amendment, the party said. The government’s policy targeting the Central European University established by US financier George Soros has fuelled unprecedented dissatisfaction in the country, with more and more people demanding that the law should be withdrawn and the government should resign, the party said in a statement.

The Socialist motion aims to reinstate the autonomy of universities and ensure the freedom of education, it said. Hungarians are more vocal in their message to prime minister Orbán that they want to live in a European democracy rather than a Putinian state, the Socialists said. The legislation governing the operations of foreign universities in Hungary was passed by parliament last week and dutifully signed by the president this week.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    Lex CEU should be carved in stone, and become part of the Constitution. Everyone who thinks that our Glorious Leader is not the most glorious ever, should be driven out of this Holy Country, rolled in tar and feathers.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.