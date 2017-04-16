“We will not be silent!” demonstration draws thousands of young protesters – The Budapest Beacon

Budapest’s Szabadság (Freedom) square hosted a novel demonstration of sorts Saturday evening. Starting at 5:30 pm and lasting until 10 pm, the “We will not remain silent!” protest featured musical performances by a variety of musicians and DJs, as well as speeches by notable artists and activists. As many as 10,000 people mostly in their twenties and thirties attended.(…)

At the beginning of the protest, organizer Áron Lukács told the crowd that the government was continuously pitting various societal groups against one another.

“We are demonstrating against [Prime Minister Viktor] Orbán’s politics of intimidation to show them that you cannot silence a country,” said Lukács. “The government can systematically try to suck out the air from every critical voice, civil organization and legal rights organization. We simply cannot stay quiet.”