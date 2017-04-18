Movement for fair elections launched at Saturday’s anti-government protest

Civil activist Márton Gulyás initiated an electoral movement in a Budapest demonstration on Saturday, demanding the introduction of an electoral system based on proportional representation by the end of 2017 at the latest. Gulyás said that Hungary needed a parliament which truly reflects the social forces of the country.As long as the electoral system and the current power-holders remain in place, parliament “will be excellent as a theatre but horrible as an institution of popular representation,” he said.

The demonstration was organised by a Facebook group against government policies. The protesters calling themselves “We won’t remain silent” gathered in Szabadság Square in the central fifth district. The square was full and the crowd was dotted with both Hungarian and European Union flags.