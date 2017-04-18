Politico: 5 ways the EU could send a message to Viktor Orbán

The Hungarian prime minister has been a thorn in Europe’s side for years and patience in Brussels is wearing thin. This week the European Commission warned Viktor Orbán that it was considering opening infringement procedures against his government, which could result in heavy fines. (…)

The moment of truth for Orbán could come as early as April 29 at a meeting of the center-right European People’s Party of which Orbán is a member — as are Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Juncker told fellow commissioners on Wednesday that “it’s time to speak about the truth.”

Here are five things that EU could do to send a message to Orbán.