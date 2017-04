Quotable: Decathlon Hungary’s CEO on what Orbán should do with his itchy palm at Easter

“Is your palm itchy? Wash it and shake your brethren’s hand with it. It is Easter, after all.” Gábor Pósfai, Decathlon Hungary’s chief executive reacting in a Facebook post to Orbán saying in an interview on Easter Sunday that recent protests “make the palms of peaceful Christian people itch.“ [ http://444.hu

