Socialists: Orbán can sense growing resistance for the first time in years

“For the first time in many years, the prime minister feels he has to explain himself; he can sense that his power has been shaken and there is growing resistance against him and his politics,” the Socialists Party said in reaction to Viktor Orbán’s interview in the daily Magyar Idők. “In line with the method of failed dictators, Orbán is trying to make himself and his followers believe that the millions rebelling against him all serve foreign interests and are funded with foreign money”.

The Socialists added that the pro- Europe young demonstrators are demanding freedom of speech, academic freedom and free and fair elections. It is only a matter of time when they will be joined by groups of people let down by the government: factory workers, pensioners, civil servants and humiliated teachers and health-care workers.