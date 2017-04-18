 
April 18th, 2017

Work schemes said obscuring unemployment rate far higher than gov’t claims

By

Economist László Herczog said that unemployment in Hungary is currently at 7%-8% if the calculation is based on professional criteria, as opposed to the officially stated 4%-5%, flattered by adding individuals in work schemes to the number of people properly employed. Herczog also pointed out that weak vocational training and an overcentralized economy are both detrimental to the country’s competitiveness, daily Népszava reports.

Herczog, who works with the Finance Researcher Inc (Pénzügykutató Zrt.) said it is clear that employment has increased in Hungary. It has to be analysed though how permanent and sustainable the increase is. Realistically speaking, unemployment cannot really go below 4% for practical reasons, and the statistics look so bright only because they were “facelifted.” As many as 200,000 low-paid fostered workers are included in the figures, even though such work cannot be considered as real and permanent employment. The Central Statistical Office also includes the people who commute to work abroad in their figures, whose number was 116,000 last year. The lack of professionals in certain areas is also a relatively new phenomenon, due to the half million people who left Hungary to permanently live and work abroad.

The economist said he thinks that Hungary is heading in a very bad direction currently. Globalization is inevitable, therefore instead of fighting it, it would be more beneficial to adapt. That would require modern education, as well as laws that recognize real performance, instead of being based on favouritism. The practice of exclusion becoming more and more widespread in Hungary is also very detrimental to development. The government says they fight for Hungarians to be able to work abroad, but they do not want to receive anyone in Hungary. This will only lead to being excluded from the international job market, only to weaken the possibility for development even more.

Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • FUCeausescu

    Unemployment rate in Hungary when Fidesz took over was almost 12%. Even discounting for the fostered workers, a drop to 7-8% is not bad within the context of where Hungary was in terms of its twin FX bubbles at the time.

    • Yes, truth and statistics…
      2nd quarter 2010 7 664 300 Hungarians were between 15-74 years old.
      4th quarter 2016 7 499 600 Hungarians were between 15-74 years old.
      https://www.ksh.hu/docs/eng/xstadat/xstadat_long/mpal2_01_02_03a.html

      Meaning the Hungarian theoretical workforce has shrunk with 164 700 people in real numbers, who otherwise would be unemployed under Fidesz, or had to move abroad to get jobs…

      • wolfi

        The crazy side of this:
        Even though there are so many unemployed, companies can’t get qualified workers!
        Several examples:
        Hotels and restaurants at the Balaton are getting desperate – their best people have gone or will go to the DACH countries or other part of Western Europe.
        Our young ones told us that their SPAR in Budapest has many “old” people working again – called back from retirement.
        At least they have people working while our TESCO in Keszthely has problems. Our neighbour told us he had to wait more than 20 minutes, some people just left their full shopping carts behind in frustration.
        On that day last week there were only two cashiers working – everybody was supposed to use the automatic system, which many people are kind of afraid of …
        He asked someone or rather complained but the guy from Tesco said: There are no people available (probably because Tesco is not known for high pay).

        The automotive industry also has problems getting qualified workers …

      • FUCeausescu

        Yes, but there are so many other factors that need to be considered. For instance worker participation rate. It was 54% in 2010, while it is over 60% right now.

        http://www.tradingeconomics.com/hungary/labor-force-participation-rate

        Which shows up in the number of people employed data. 2010, 3.7 million, 2016 4.4 million. Even subtracting 200k fostered workers, that is a gain of 500k.

        http://www.tradingeconomics.com/hungary/employed-persons

        Even compared with 2007, before the global crisis hit, Hungary is currently doing much better on this front. Any other bright Mr. Viking objections on the subject?

        • roderickbeck

          The participation reflects the fostered workers. Please pull your head out of your ass. You are a lousy analyst.

          • FUCeausescu

            Having issues with basic math? Or is it basic comprehension? As I pointed out, even subtracting the 200k fostered workers, you still have a gain of 500k employed. So, no it does not reflect the fostered workers. Your comment reflects either complete lack of ability to digest basic info, or desperation to contradict, because it is just too painful to admit to the fact that your ideological indoctrination is being failed by reality.

          • roderickbeck

            If you were a real economist, you would know that productivity determines the standard of living and level of economic development. Instead you are just an amateur just pretending to be a professional. OECD’s harmonized economics statistics are quite clear – zero productivity growth during Orbán’s State Capitalism. The real ideological blinders belong to fools like yourself who reject mainstream economics and wallow in nationalist, populist garbage like pigs in shit.

          • FUCeausescu

            Actually, that is not entirely true. Labor participation also tends to determine living standards. Two incomes in a household instead of one, as well as one income instead of none and so on. Not to mention (again) that the subject of the day here is employment, not productivity.

        • roderickbeck

          Hungary is doing terribly. The key factor in economic development is not a falling unemployment rate, but labor productivity, which has been flat.

          2010 30.4
          2011 31.1
          2012 30.9
          2013 31.3
          2014 30.9
          2015 31.3
          2016 31.0

          If you were a real economist and you are clearly not, you would have noticed that labor productivity is stagnating.

          You have also noticed that productivity growth is significant in other Eastern European countries and hence Hungary is falling behind.

          And if you were a real economist and you are clearly not, you would realized that Hungarian growth goes to zero every time the country depletes its EU development funds. That means the country is really fucked.

          • FUCeausescu

            That is nice and all, except this article is about employment growth. Why don’t you save it for the next time that productivity will be discussed?

    • roderickbeck

      It is called the business cycle and Fidesz was simply lucky.

      • FUCeausescu

        I know that it is a hard thing to swallow when facts will contradict ideological indoctrination, but if you look at the data, even after subtracting the 200k fostered workers, Hungary currently has more people employed than at any time this century so far.

        http://www.tradingeconomics.com/hungary/employed-persons

        Really puts all the rhetoric of the past few years on this site in perspective, does it not?

        • roderickbeck

          I know it is hard for you to pull your head of your ass and recollect that productivity growth is the very definition of economic development. And productivity growth has been flat during Orbán’s reign.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.