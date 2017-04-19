DK calls on gov’t to cancel nuclear cooperation deal with Iran

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party has called on the government to cancel an agreement it had signed with Iran on a joint mini nuclear power plant project. Hungary has no business in Iran’s nuclear programme, DK lawmaker Lajos Oláh told a press conference. He argued that Iran for years had not allowed international organisations to look into its nuclear programme and that it had previously supported the militant group Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement. He added that Iran is still seen by many as a supporter of extremist forces.

Oláh said the deal with Iran, as part of which Hungary declared its readiness to fund joint power plant projects worth up to 85 million euros, was “more than an economic escapade”, adding that it was a “national security risk”. He said DK would turn to the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) over the deal and demand that it be made public. Earlier this month, during a visit to Iran, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén met the head of Iran’s nuclear agency Ali Akbar Salehi with whom he signed a declaration of intent on cooperating on nuclear energy.