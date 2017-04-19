 
April 19th, 2017

Portfolio.hu: Tender software could cost Hungary HUF 18 billion in EU funding

The European Commission has found severe irregularities in three contracts for IT systems to distribute and register EU funding in the 2007-2013 budget period and could revoke 100% of the combined HUF 18 bn paid for the systems, 24.hu reported citing a letter from the EC. Should Hungary fail to challenge the decision, the government would have to demand repayments from a software developer it owns. According to the report, the amount would be hard to regroup to other projects, so the funding could be returned to Brussels.

