Only 140,000 responses received so far to gov’t’s “national consultation”

So far, only about 140,000 voters have returned their answers by mail or online to the government’s “national consultation” questionnaires, Bence Tuzson, state secretary in charge of government communications, told state news television M1. He reiterated that the survey was designed to ensure public support for the government’s efforts “to protect the utility cuts programme” as well as “to stop illegal migration” and “protect Hungary’s borders”. The government launched its survey dubbed “Let’s Stop Brussels” on April 1, sending questionnaires to the whole voter base of about 8 million people and providing a website to answer the questions.

In another interview, broadcast on state Kossuth Rádió, Tuzson claimed that “some organisations, typically backed by [US billionaire] George Soros” aim to “import migrants to the European Union”. Referring to a government bill before parliament concerning the transparency of civil groups, he said that the proposal aimed at shedding light on the workings of “activist groups or agencies trying to influence the country’s policies”. “Everybody knows what funds they use and who is behind them,” he insisted.