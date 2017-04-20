 
April 20th, 2017

Only 140,000 responses received so far to gov’t’s “national consultation”

By

So far, only about 140,000 voters have returned their answers by mail or online to the government’s “national consultation” questionnaires, Bence Tuzson, state secretary in charge of government communications, told state news television M1. He reiterated that the survey was designed to ensure public support for the government’s efforts “to protect the utility cuts programme” as well as “to stop illegal migration” and “protect Hungary’s borders”. The government launched its survey dubbed “Let’s Stop Brussels” on April 1, sending questionnaires to the whole voter base of about 8 million people and providing a website to answer the questions.

In another interview, broadcast on state Kossuth Rádió, Tuzson claimed that “some organisations, typically backed by [US billionaire] George Soros” aim to “import migrants to the European Union”. Referring to a government bill before parliament concerning the transparency of civil groups, he said that the proposal aimed at shedding light on the workings of “activist groups or agencies trying to influence the country’s policies”. “Everybody knows what funds they use and who is behind them,” he insisted.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    Another big success story of our Fidesznik Government.
    Let’s hope that our Great Leaders don’t get distracted by the opposition and continue their efforts to blame Brussels and Soros for everything that makes Hungarians suicidal.

  • 140 000 out of 8 million voters is a response-rate of less than 2%.
    Must be a Great Direct Marketing response-rate…

  • pantanifan

    “He reiterated that the survey was designed to ensure public support for the government’s efforts”

    I thought consultation was supposed to be about asking people’s opinions, not telling them what they should think…

    • ViktorZorroban

      The problem is that Hungarians can’t think for themselves. If it wasn’t for our Superior Leader, Hungarians would be poor schmucks without proper healthcare and education, sucking up to the Brussels Dictators and overpaying their utility bills.

    • Illiberal Revolution

      I am sure that’s that he meant, but is a victim of mistranslation.

      • Hungarian

        Old tired excuse. There was no mistranslation. You can easily find a video clip of his interview on M1.

  • wolfi

    And my wife believed it to be an April Fool’s joke and put it in the trash right away…
    Now if the consultation were about “Let’s stop the money flow from Brussels” …

    • Damien Dae

      My wife received it as well and trashed it immediately.

  • anti-communist

    High time for a “the people have spoken” campaign. No need to wait till the formality of counting and processing the responses has taken place. Actually no need at all to publish the results. People will only get confused to see all those numbers…I hope they don’t forget to emphasize that they are the only government in the EU with this level of democracy where people really can give their opinion on the most crucial matters in the society.

  • Polle

    In Fidesz terms 140.000 is a big succes and if 99% of them answered the questions “correctly”, we will soon see posters with the message that 99% of the Hungarians support Fidesz in the fight against Brussels.

    Maybe even 100% of those who return their answers, will answer as the little fat Viktator expect them to do, as I guess only Fidesz supporters are stupid enough to send in their answer.

    • Illiberal Revolution

      The opinion of those who don’t participate in our demokracy, doesn’t matter.

      • Polle

        And your opinion doesn’t matter, as you are against democracy.

        • Illiberal Revolution

          I support demokracy. The Goverment provides a platform for citizens to express their opinion about its policies. If you don’t like it you are free to let the Goverment know and they will consider your opinion.

          • Polle

            You have shown again and again that you don’t know the meaning of the word democracy.
            You have only said one sensible thing on this site and that is that you support proportional representation and you only said that because you don’t understand which consequences it would have.
            If there was proportional representation at the election in 2014, Fidesz would only have had about 45% of the seats in the parliament.

          • ViktorZorroban

            It’s spelled “demokrazy”. In Hungary it’s only allowed in illiberal spelling.

          • Hungarian

            You are an idiot to believe that those loaded questions give a platform for expression.

          • Illiberal Revolution

            The questions are fair and not loaded.

          • Polle

            I don’t believe you are able to judge that.
            In your anti-democratic mind, everything that favours your dear leader is fair.

      • Hungarian

        Boycotting a “consultation” with loaded questions is a form of participating in Democracy. You are just to much of a komsci valag to understand that.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.